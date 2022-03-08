Morehead State announces 2022 football schedule

The Morehead State Eagles have announced their 2022 football schedule, which includes five home games and 11 contests overall.

Morehead State opens the 2022 season in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 27 with a non-conference contest on the road against the Mercer Bears. After an open date, the Eagles travel to take on the Montana State Bobcats on Sept. 10.

The Eagles open their home slate at Jayne Stadium in Morehead, Ky., on Sept. 17 against the Kentucky Christian Knights, a previously unannounced contest that closes out the non-conference portion of their schedule.

Morehead State opens Pioneer Football League (PFL) action on Sept. 24 on the road against Stetson. Other road opponents for Morehead State this fall include Davidson (Oct. 15), Butler (Oct. 29), and Dayton (Nov. 12).

PFL opponents scheduled to visit Jayne Stadium this season include Presbyterian (Oct. 1), Valparaiso (Oct. 22), Marist (Nov. 5), and San Diego (Nov. 19).

Below is Morehead State’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Morehead State Football Schedule

08/27 – at Mercer

09/03 – OFF

09/10 – at Montana State

09/17 – Kentucky Christian

09/24 – at Stetson*

10/01 – Presbyterian*

10/08 – OFF

10/15 – at Davidson*

10/22 – Valparaiso*

10/29 – at Butler*

11/05 – Marist*

11/12 – at Dayton*

11/19 – San Diego*

* PFL contest.

Morehead State finished the fall 2021 Pioneer Football League season with a 7-4 overall record and a 6-2 record in PFL play. The seven wins recorded by the Eagles was the most for the school since the 2015 season.