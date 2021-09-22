Morehead State adds West Virginia State to 2023 football schedule

The Morehead State Eagles have added the West Virginia State Yellow Jackets to their 2023 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Morehead State will host West Virginia State at Jayne Stadium in Morehead, Ky., on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. The Eagles will pay the Yellow Jackets a $20,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to a copy of the contract obtained from Morehead State University via a state open records request.

Morehead State and West Virginia State first met on the gridiron in 1992 and have played two times overall. The two schools split the two games, with the Yellow Jackets winning the first contest 22-0 and the Eagles evening the series with a 60-22 victory four seasons later in 1996. Both games were played in Morehead, Ky.

West Virginia State is a member of the Mountain East Conference in Division II. The Yellow Jackets completed their abbreviated Spring 2021 season 2-2 overall.

Morehead State now has two scheduled non-conference opponents for the 2023 season. Following their season-opener against West Virginia State, the Eagles will travel to take on the James Madison Dukes on Sept. 9.

