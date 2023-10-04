Morehead State adds Union College to 2024 football schedule

The Morehead State Eagles have added the Union College Bulldogs to their 2024 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Morehead State will host Union College at Jayne Stadium in Morehead, Ky., on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. Morehead State will pay Union College a $20,000 guarantee for the contest, according to a copy of the contract obtained from Morehead State University via a public records request.

Morehead State and Union College first met on the gridiron in 1925 and squared off most recently in 2019. The Eagles currently hold a one-game advantage in the overall series, 5-4-3.

Union College, located in Barbourville, Ky., competes in the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). So far this season, Union College is 1-4 overall and 0-1 in AAC action.

With the addition of Union College, Morehead State now has two scheduled non-conference opponents for the 2024 season. The Eagles are also scheduled to travel to face the Montana Grizzlies on Sept. 14.

Morehead State is 1-3 overall and 0-2 in Pioneer Football League (PFL) action this season. The Eagles are next scheduled to host the Dayton Flyers in a PFL matchup at Jayne Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7. The game will kickoff at 1:00pm ET and will be streamed live via ESPN+.

Future Morehead State Football Schedules