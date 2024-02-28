Montana adds Central Washington, Sacred Heart to 2025 football schedule

The Montana Grizzlies have added the Central Washington Wildcats and Sacred Heart Pioneers to their 2025 football schedule, the school has announced.

Montana will host Central Washington at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Mont., on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. The game will be the fourth overall meeting between the two schools.

In their most recent gridiron meeting during the Spring 2020 season, Montana defeated Central Washington, 59-3. The Grizzlies now lead the series with the Wildcats, 3-0.

Central Washington is a member of the Lone Star Conference in Division II. The Wildcats advanced to the Division II playoffs last season, but fell in the quarterfinals at No. 1 Colorado School of Mines, 38-14.

Montana has also added a home game against the Sacred Heart Pioneers, who begin play as an FCS Independent this season. The Grizzlies will host the Pioneers on Oct. 18, 2025, which will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

Previously announced non-conference games for Montana in 2025 include the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Sept. 13 and the Indiana State Sycamores on Sept. 20, both at home in Missoula.

With all four non-conference games set for Washington-Grizzly Stadium, Montana will play a total of eight home contests in 2025. Like the upcoming 2024 season, 2025 is also a 12-game season for FCS teams.

In Big Sky action in 2025, Montana will host Idaho, Cal Poly, Eastern Washington, and Montana State and will travel to Idaho State, Sacramento State, Weber State, and Portland State.

Montana is scheduled to open the 2024 season on Saturday, Aug. 31 at home against the Missouri State Bears.

Future Montana Football Schedules