Missouri’s 2024 season-opening football game moved to Thursday night

The 2024 season-opening football game for the Missouri Tigers has been moved up two days to Thursday night, the school has announced.

Missouri was originally scheduled to open the 2024 season on Saturday, Aug. 31 at home at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo., against the Murray State Racers. The Tigers will now host the Racers two days earlier on Thursday, Aug. 29 and the game will be televised live by the SEC Network at 8:00pm ET / 7:00pm CT.

“Holding our season opener on the Thursday night of Labor Day weekend has been huge from an attendance standpoint the last two seasons and it has helped us create a big-time atmosphere from our fans and student section,” Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “This doesn’t happen for us without Murray State and the SEC, so we appreciate both accommodating the change. I’m excited to keep this new tradition going with Mizzou football on Thursday night leading into Labor Day weekend the Missouri way.”

Missouri is set to host its first four games of the 2024 season at home at Faurot Field. Following the contest with Murray State, the Tigers will host the Buffalo Bulls on Sept. 7, Boston College Eagles on Sept. 14, and Vanderbilt Commodores on Sept. 21, which is their SEC-opener.

After visiting Columbia to take on the Tigers, Murray State will return home to host back-to-back contests at Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray, Ky., against the Butler Bulldogs on Sept. 7 and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on Sept. 14.

