Missouri State announces 2022 football schedule

The Missouri State Bears have announced their 2022 football schedule, which features a game at Arkansas.

Missouri State will open the 2022 season on Thursday, Sept. 1 with a non-conference game on the road against the Central Arkansas Bears.

The following week on Thursday, Sept. 8, Missouri State opens their home slate at Robert W. Plaster Stadium in Springfield, Mo., against the UT Martin Skyhawks. The Bears wrap up their non-conference schedule on Saturday, Sept. 17 on the road against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Missouri State opens Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) action on Sept. 24 at home against South Dakota State. Other home MVFC games include Southern Illinois (Oct. 8), Western Illinois (Oct. 29; Homecoming), and Youngstown State (Nov. 12).

Missouri State will travel to play MVFC foes North Dakota (Oct. 1), Northern Iowa (Oct. 22), South Dakota (Nov. 5), and Indiana State (Nov. 19).

“It’s definitely a very tough schedule, but we are very excited about the opportunities it presents,” said Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino. “In the non-conference, we will play Central Arkansas and UT Martin again, which are both high-quality programs we are very familiar with, and then play a very good Arkansas team on the road that will definitely get us ready for conference play. The Valley is the top FCS conference in the country, so our league schedule is eight challenging weeks against tremendous programs.”

Below is Missouri State’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Missouri State Football Schedule

09/01 – Central Arkansas

09/08 – UT Martin

09/17 – Arkansas

09/24 – South Dakota State*

10/01 – North Dakota*

10/08 – Southern Illinois*

10/15 – OFF

10/22 – Northern Iowa*

10/29 – Western Illinois*

11/05 – South Dakota*

11/12 – Youngstown State*

11/19 – Indiana State*

* MVFC contest.

Missouri State finished the fall 2021 season 8-4 overall and 6-2 in conference play. The Bears advanced to the FCS Playoffs but lost in the first round at home against UT Martin, 32-31.