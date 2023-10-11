Missouri State adds future football series with UT Martin, Eastern Washington

The Missouri State Bears have scheduled home-and-home football series with the UT Martin Skyhawks and the Eastern Washington Eagles, per Missouri State’s official athletics website.

Missouri State and UT Martin will begin their home-and-home series at Graham Stadium in Martin, Tenn., on Sept. 21, 2024. The series will conclude the following season with the Bears hosting the Skyhawks at Robert W. Plaster Stadium in Springfield, Mo., on Sept. 20, 2025.

Missouri State and UT Martin have met eight times on the gridiron in a series that began in 1996. In their most recent matchup in 2022, the Bears defeated the Skyhawks 35-30 to extend their advantage in the overall series to 7-1.

The game at UT Martin in 2024 replaces a previously scheduled contest at home against the Tarleton State Texans on the same date. The Tarleton State contest in 2024, as well as the return game in 2027, have both been mutually canceled by the schools, according to documentation we recently obtained from Missouri State University via a public records request.

Missouri State’s home contest against UT Martin in 2025 replaces a previously scheduled road game at the Kennesaw State Owls on the same date, per Missouri State’s official website. Kennesaw State is set to move up to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and joins Conference USA in 2024.

Missouri State’s series with the Eastern Washington Eagles will begin at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash., on Sept. 12, 2026 before shifting to Robert W. Plaster Stadium in Springfield the following season on Sept. 11, 2027.

Missouri State and Eastern Washington have never met on the gridiron in their history.

