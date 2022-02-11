Mississippi Valley State to host Delta State in 2022

The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (MVSU) will host the Delta State Statesmen in 2022, according to Delta State’s official athletics website.

Mississippi Valley State will host Delta State at Rice-Totten Stadium in Itta Bena, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The game will mark the sixth overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Mississippi Valley State and Delta State first met on the gridiron on Sept. 9, 2000 in Itta Bena. In their most recent matchup on Sept. 7, 2013, Delta State defeated Mississippi Valley State 24-14 in Itta Bena to extend their advantage in the overall series to 4-1.

MVSU is a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), while Delta State competes in the Gulf South Conference in Division II. Mississippi Valley State University is located about 35 miles from Delta State University, which is located in Cleveland, Miss.

Delta State is the second known non-conference opponent for Mississippi Valley State for the 2022 season. The Delta Devils are scheduled to open the 2022 season on the road against the Tarleton State Texans on Thursday, Sept. 1.

Due to announcements from other SWAC schools, six of MVSU’s conference games in 2022 have been revealed. The Delta Devils will host Bethune-Cookman (Oct. 22), Alabama A&M (Nov. 5), and Prairie View A&M (Nov. 19) and will travel to play Jackson State (Sept. 24), Florida A&M (Oct. 1), and Southern (Nov. 12).

Mississippi Valley State needs one more non-conference opponent and two SWAC foes to complete their slate for next season.

2022 Mississippi Valley State Football Schedule