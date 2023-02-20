Mississippi Valley State announces 2023 football schedule

The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils have announced their 2023 football schedule, which features four home games and 11 contests overall.

Mississippi Valley State opens the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 against the Central State Marauders in the Chicago Football Classic at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill.

After a bye week, Mississippi Valley State travels to Cleveland, Miss., to face the Delta State Statesmen on Saturday, Sept. 16. The Delta Devils lost to the Statesmen last season at home, 28-17.

Mississippi Valley State then travels to take on the North Carolina Central Eagles in the Circle City Classic at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 23, which closes out the non-conference portion of their schedule.

The Delta Devils open Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) action on Saturday, Sept. 30 at home at Rice-Totten Stadium in Itta Bena, Miss., against Florida A&M. Other SWAC opponents set to visit Itta Bena in 2023 include Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Oct. 14 (Homecoming), Jackson State on Oct. 21, and Alabama State on Nov. 11.

Road SWAC contests for Mississippi Valley State in 2023 include Prairie View A&M on Oct. 7, Alcorn State on Oct. 28, Bethune-Cookman on Nov. 4, and Alabama A&M on Nov. 18.

Below is Mississippi Valley State’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Mississippi Valley State Football Schedule

09/02 – Central State (in Chicago)

09/09 – OFF

09/16 – at Delta State

09/23 – NC Central (in Indianapolis)

09/30 – Florida A&M*

10/07 – at Prairie View A&M*

10/14 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff*

10/21 – Jackson State

10/28 – at Alcorn State*

11/04 – at Bethune-Cookman*

11/11 – Alabama State*

11/18 – at Alabama A&M*

* SWAC contest.

Mississippi Valley State finished the 2022 season 2-9 overall and 2-6 in SWAC action. The Delta Devils haven’t recorded a winning season since 2006 when they finished 6-5 overall (5-4 SWAC).