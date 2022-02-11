Mississippi Valley State announces 2022 football schedule

The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (MVSU) have announced their 2022 football schedule, which includes five home games and 11 contests overall.

Mississippi Valley State opens the 2022 season with three consecutive non-conference games, beginning on the road against the Tarleton State Texans on Thursday, Sept. 1. The Delta Devils then travel to take on the Austin Peay Governors on Sept. 10, which was previously unannounced.

MVSU opens their home schedule at Rice-Totten Stadium in Itta Bena, Miss., the following week on Sept. 17 against the Delta State Statesmen.

The Delta Devils open Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) action on Sept. 24 on the road against Jackson State. Other SWAC road opponents include Florida A&M (Oct. 1), Alabama State (Oct. 15), and Southern (Nov. 12).

Mississippi Valley State will host SWAC foes Alcorn State (Oct. 8), Bethune-Cookman (Oct. 22; Homecoming), Alabama A&M (Nov. 5), and Prairie View A&M (Nov. 19; Senior Day).

Below is Mississippi Valley State’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Mississippi Valley State Football Schedule

09/01 – at Tarleton State

09/10 – at Austin Peay

09/17 – Delta State

09/24 – at Jackson State*

10/01 – at Florida A&M*

10/08 – Alcorn State*

10/15 – at Alabama State*

10/22 – Bethune-Cookman*

10/29 – OFF

11/05 – Alabama A&M*

11/12 – at Southern*

11/19 -Prairie View A&M*

* SWAC contest.

Mississippi Valley State finished the 2021 season 4-7 overall and 3-5 in SWAC action.

The 2022 SWAC Football Championship is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, and will be hosted by the division winner with the best conference record.