Minnesota to host North Dakota in 2028 and 2030

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will play the North Dakota Fighting Hawks in 2028 and 2030, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the contract for both games with the University of Minnesota was obtained from the University of North Dakota via a state public records request.

Minnesota will host North Dakota at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2028 and then again two seasons later on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2030. The Golden Gophers will pay the Fighting Hawks guarantees of $500,000 and $525,000 for the games in 2028 and 2030, respectively, according to the copy of the contract.

Minnesota and North Dakota first met on the gridiron in 1900 and have played 19 times overall. The Golden Gophers won the most recent contest 42-30 in 1974 to extend their lead in the overall series to 19-0.

North Dakota is a member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Fighting Hawks finished the Spring 2021 season 4-1 and claimed a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference championship.

North Dakota is the second scheduled non-conference opponent for Minnesota in 2028 and first for 2030. The Golden Gophers are also slated to host the California Golden Bears on Sept. 16, 2028.

Minnesota is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for North Dakota for both the 2028 and 2030 seasons.

