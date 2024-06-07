Minnesota adds Lindenwood to 2027 football schedule

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have added the Lindenwood Lions to their 2027 football schedule, it was announced on Friday.

Minnesota will host Lindenwood at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2027. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Lindenwood is a member of the Big South-OVC Football Association in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Lions played their first season as the FCS level in 2022 and have compiled an overall record of 10-10 since the move.

The addition of Lindenwood tentatively completes Minnesota’s non-conference schedule for the 2027 season. The Golden Gophers are scheduled to open the season at home against the San Jose State Spartans on Thursday, Sept. 2. The following week on Saturday, Sept. 11, the Golden Gophers are slated to travel to Starkville, Miss., to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Minnesota now has six future games scheduled against FCS opponents. The Golden Gophers will face Rhode Island in 2024, Northwestern State in 2025, Eastern Illinois in 2026, Lindenwood in 2027, and North Dakota in 2028 and 2030.

Minnesota is the first announced non-conference opponent for Lindenwood in 2027.

Other future FBS opponents set for Lindenwood include Kansas in 2024, Miami (Ohio) in 2025, Eastern Michigan in 2026, and Kansas again in 2028.

