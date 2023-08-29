Middle Tennessee to host Murray State in 2026, North Alabama in 2027

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders have added two Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponents to their future schedules, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Copies of contracts for games against Murray State University and the University of North Alabama were obtained from Middle Tennessee State University via a state public records request.

Middle Tennessee will host the Murray State Racers of the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. The Blue Raiders will pay the Racers a $350,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

The two schools are also scheduled to meet this season on Sept. 16 in Murfreesboro.

Middle Tennessee and Murray State first met on the gridiron in 1925 and have played a total 69 times. The Blue Raiders currently lead the overall series 37-29-3.

With the addition of Murray State, Middle Tennessee has tentatively completed its non-conference schedule for the 2026 season. After opening against Murray State, the Blue Raiders are slated to play back-to-back road contests at the Marshall Thundering Herd on Sept. 12 and the Kansas Jayhawks on Sept. 19 before hosting the Nevada Wolf Pack on Sept. 26.

The North Alabama Lions of the United Athletic Conference (UAC) will travel to take on Middle Tennessee at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2027. The Lions will receive a $350,000 guarantee for the contest, per the contract copy.

Middle Tennessee holds a 19-6 all-time advantage over North Alabama. In their most recent matchup in 1980, the Lions defeated the Blue Raiders 36-0 in Florence, Ala.

The Blue Raiders now have three scheduled non-conference opponents for 2027. Middle Tennessee is also slated to visit the South Alabama Jaguars on Sept. 18 and host the Memphis Tigers on Sept. 25 that season.

