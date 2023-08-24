Middle Tennessee adds four home-and-home series to future football schedules

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders have added four home-and-home series to their future football schedules, FBSchedules.com has learned.

According to copies of contracts obtained from Middle Tennessee State University via a state of Tennessee public records request, the Blue Raiders have added two-game series with Northern Illinois of the Mid-American Conference (MAC) and South Alabama, Southern Miss, and Troy of the Sun Belt Conference.

Below are details on each home-and-home series that Middle Tennessee has scheduled:

Northern Illinois Huskies

Middle Tennessee and Northern Illinois will play a home-and-home series that begins at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Sept. 22, 2029. The Blue Raiders will travel to face the Huskies the following season at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Ill., on Sept. 14, 2030.

South Alabama Jaguars

The Blue Raiders will travel to take on South Alabama at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala., on Sept. 18, 2027. The return game at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium is slated for the following season on Sept. 23, 2028.

Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Middle Tennessee’s series with Southern Miss will also kickoff on the road. The Blue Raiders will visit M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Sept. 16, 2028. Two seasons later, the series will conclude with Middle Tennessee hosting Southern Miss in Murfreesboro on Sept. 7, 2030.

Troy Trojans

The Blue Raiders and Trojans will begin their home-and-home series on Sept. 17, 2033 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Ala. The following season, Middle Tennessee will host Troy at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro on Sept. 16, 2034, which will conclude the two-game series.

Middle Tennessee is scheduled to open the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 on the road against the fourth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. The game will be televised by the SEC Network at 7:30pm ET.

