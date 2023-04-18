Michigan State to open 2028, 2031 season vs. Western Michigan

The Michigan State Spartans have added the Western Michigan Broncos to their football schedules in 2028 and 2031, it was announced on Tuesday.

Michigan State will host Western Michigan at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich., on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2028 and then again three seasons later on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2031. Each game will be the season-opener for both schools.

Michigan State and Western Michigan are also scheduled to meet in East Lansing on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, which was previously announced.

In their most recent matchup in 2022, Michigan State defeated Western Michigan 35-13 in East Lansing. The Spartans currently lead the overall series 15-2 and have won 13 consecutive games dating back to 1921.

Western Michigan is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for Michigan State for both the 2028 and 2031 seasons.

The Broncos now have two non-conference opponents from the Big Ten on their 2028 schedule. Two weeks after opening the season at Michigan State, Western Michigan is slated to travel to Iowa City, Iowa, to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium.

Michigan State is the first announced non-conference opponents for the Broncos in 2031.

