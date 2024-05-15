Michigan adds Eastern Michigan to 2027, 2030 football schedules

The Michigan Wolverines have added the Eastern Michigan Eagles to their 2027 and 2030 football schedules, it was announced on Wednesday.

Michigan will host Eastern Michigan at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2027. The two schools will then play three seasons later at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2030.

Michigan and Eastern Michigan, separated by about a 5.8 mile drive, first met on the gridiron in 1896 and have played 10 times overall. The Wolverines have defeated the Eagles in every contest, most recently by a score of 31-3 in 2011.

Eastern Michigan is the third and final non-conference opponent added to Michigan’s schedule for the 2027 season. The Wolverines are scheduled to open the season at home against the Buffalo Bulls on Sept. 4 before traveling to take on the Texas Longhorns on Sept. 11.

In Big Ten action in 2027, Michigan is currently slated to host Illinois, Ohio State, Oregon, and Rutgers and travel to Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Penn State, and UCLA.

Eastern Michigan now has three opponents on its non-conference schedule in 2027 with the addition of the road contest at Michigan. The Eagles slated to open the season at home against the San Diego State Aztecs on Sept. 3 and will also visit the Georgia Southern Eagles on Sept. 25.

