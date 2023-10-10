Miami RedHawks add Stonehill College to 2027 football schedule

The Miami RedHawks have added the Stonehill College Skyhawks to their 2027 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract between the two schools was obtained from Miami University via a public records request.

Miami will host Stonehill College at Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio, on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2027. The RedHawks will pay the Skyhawks a $330,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

Miami (Ohio) and Stonehill College have never squared off on the gridiron in their history.

The addition of Stonehill tentatively completes Miami’s non-conference football schedule for the 2027 season. After opening against Stonehill, the RedHawks will host the in-state rival Cincinnati Bearcats on Sept. 11 before making back-to-back road trips to take on the Purdue Boilermakers on Sept. 18 and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Sept. 25.

Miami also has future football games scheduled against three other Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) teams. The RedHawks are slated to host the Lindenwood Lions in 2025, Holy Cross Crusaders in 2026, and Norfolk State Spartans in 2029.

The Miami RedHawks are the first scheduled non-conference opponent for Stonehill College for the 2027 season. The Skyhawks moved up from Division II in 2022 and now compete in the Northeast Conference (NEC) in the FCS.

