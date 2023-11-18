Miami (Ohio), Toledo to meet in 2023 MAC Championship Game

The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks and the Toledo Rockets will meet in the 2023 MAC Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.

Miami, 9-2 overall and 6-1 in MAC play this season, clinched the MAC East Division on Wednesday night with a 23-10 victory at home against the Buffalo Bulls. Miami is one game ahead of the Ohio Bobcats in the division and owns the head-to-head tie-breaker against them with only one game remaining.

The RedHawks will be making their sixth MAC Championship Game appearance following wins in 2003, 2010, and 2019, and losses in 2004 and 2007.

Toledo clinched the MAC West Division 10 days ago on Wednesday, Nov. 8 with a 49-23 win at home over the Eastern Michigan Eagles. The Rockets, undefeated in MAC play at 7-0 (10-1 overall), are a full three games ahead of the Northern Illinois Huskies in the division standings.

Toledo will be making their eighth MAC Championship Game appearance, which is second only to Northern Illinois’ nine. The Rockets, who defeated Ohio last season 17-7, have a 4-3 record in the MAC Championship Game.

Miami and Toledo last met earlier this season at Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio. The Rockets defeated the RedHawks in that contest, 21-17.

Miami (Ohio)-Toledo tickets currently start at around $11 each plus fees via our partner StubHub.

2023 MAC Championship Game

Matchup: Miami (Ohio) vs. Toledo

Miami (Ohio) vs. Toledo Location: Ford Field – Detroit, MI

Ford Field – Detroit, MI Date: Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023

Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 Time: 12:00pm ET

12:00pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Crew: TBA

TBA Tickets: Buy Tickets

