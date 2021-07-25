Miami (Ohio) to play at Notre Dame in 2024

The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks will play at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in 2024, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Miami will travel to take on Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. The Fighting Irish will pay the RedHawks a $1.25 million guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract obtained from Miami University.

Miami and Notre Dame have only met two times on the gridiron in their history. The Fighting Irish defeated the RedHawks in both contests, 46-0 in 1909 and 52-17 in 2017, both in South Bend.

With the addition of Notre Dame, Miami has tentatively completed their non-conference schedule for the 2024 season. The RedHawks are scheduled to open the season on the road at the Northwestern Wildcats on Aug. 31 and will also host the Cincinnati Bearcats on Sept. 14 and the UMass Minutemen on Sept. 28.

The addition of the Miami RedHawks gives Notre Dame 11 opponents for their 2024 football schedule. In addition to Miami, Notre Dame is scheduled to host Northern Illinois (Sept. 7), Stanford (Oct. 12), Florida State (Nov. 9), Virginia (Nov. 16), and Miami FL (date to be determined).

Road opponents for the Fighting Irish in 2024 include Texas A&M (Aug. 31), Purdue (Sept. 14), Georgia Tech (Oct. 19), Navy (Oct. 26), and USC (Nov. 30).

Notre Dame needs one more opponent to complete their FBS Independent schedule in 2024.

