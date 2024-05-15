Miami Hurricanes add Troy to 2027 football schedule

The Miami Hurricanes have added the Troy Trojans to their 2027 football schedule, the school announced on Wednesday.

Miami will host Troy at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2027. The game will mark the second meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

In their first gridiron meeting on Oct. 6, 2001, the Hurricanes defeated the Trojans 38-7 at home and went on to win the national championship that season.

The addition of Troy gives Miami two non-conference opponents for the 2027 season. The Hurricanes are also scheduled to host the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sept. 18.

In ACC action in 2027, Miami is scheduled to host California, Georgia Tech, Louisville, and Virginia and travel to Duke, Florida State, NC State, and Virginia.

Troy has now completed its non-conference schedule for the 2027 season with the addition of the Hurricanes. The Trojans are scheduled to open the season at home against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on Sept. 4, one week before visiting Miami. Troy is also slated to host the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sept. 18 and the Buffalo Bulls on Sept. 25.

“This is going to be an exciting game for our football program and our tremendous fans in a destination city,” Troy Director of Athletics Brent Jones said. “Our connection to Miami is unique as it was one of our first opponents during the inaugural 2001 FBS season. The 2027 season, which will feature seven home games for the first time in a regular season, is loaded with marquee matchups.”

