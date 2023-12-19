Mercer Bears announce 2024 football schedule

The Mercer Bears have announced their 2024 football schedule, which features six home games and 12 contests overall.

Mercer opens the 2024 season on Thursday, Aug. 29 with a non-conference contest at home against the Presbyterian Blue Hose at Five Star Stadium in Macon, Ga. The following week on Saturday, Sept. 7, Mercer travels for another non-league contest against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. Contests against Presbyterian and Bethune-Cookman were both previously unannounced.

In other non-conference action in 2024, Mercer will host the Princeton Tigers on Oct. 12 and travel to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Nov. 16.

Mercer opens Southern Conference (SoCon) play on Sept. 14 on the road against the Chattanooga Mocs. Other road SoCon opponents include Wofford on Sept. 28, Samford on Oct. 19, and VMI on Nov. 9.

The Bears will host SoCon foes The Citadel on Sept. 21, Western Carolina on Oct. 26, ETSU on Nov. 2, and Furman on Nov. 23.

Below is Mercer’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Mercer Football Schedule

08/29 – Presbyterian

09/07 – at Bethune-Cookman

09/14 – at Chattanooga*

09/21 – The Citadel*

09/28 – at Wofford*

10/05 – OFF

10/12 – Princeton

10/19 – at Samford*

10/26 – Western Carolina*

11/02 – ETSU*

11/09 – at VMI*

11/16 – at Alabama

11/23 – Furman*

* SoCon contest.

Mercer finished the 2023 season 9-4 overall and 6-2 in SoCon play. The Bears advanced to the 2023 FCS Playoffs, but lost in the second round on the road at top-seed South Dakota State, 41-0.