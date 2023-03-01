Memphis, Southern Miss schedule football series for 2027, 2030

The Memphis Tigers and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2027 and 2030 seasons, both schools announced on Wednesday.

In the first game of the series, Memphis will host Southern Miss at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2027 . The series will conclude there seasons later when the Tigers travel to face the Golden Eagles at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2030.

Memphis and Southern Miss first met on the gridiron in 1935 and have played 63 times overall. The Tigers won the most recent contest in the series in 2012 in Memphis, 42-24, but the Golden Eagles still hold the advantage in the series, 40-22-1.

Southern Miss is the third opponent for Memphis’s non-conference schedule in 2027. The Tigers are also scheduled to visit the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Sept. 11 and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Sept. 25 that season.

Memphis is slated to open the 2030 season at home against the Boise State Broncos on Aug. 31.

Southern Miss now has two scheduled non-conference opponents for both the 2027 and 2030 seasons. The Golden Eagles will host the Tulane Green Wave on Sept. 11, 2027 and the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sept. 14, 2030.

Football Schedules