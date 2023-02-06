McNeese announces 2023 football schedule

The McNeese Cowboys have announced their 2023 football schedule, which features a game at Florida and 11 contests overall.

McNeese will play all four of their non-conference contests to open the season before kicking off Southland Conference action. The Cowboys open their 2023 slate at home at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., against Tarleton State on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Three straight road trips are up next for McNeese as they will take on Florida on Sept. 9, Alcorn State on Sept. 16, and Eastern Illinois on Sept. 23.

McNeese opens Southland Conference action at home on Sept. 30 against Nicholls. Other Southland opponents scheduled to visit Lake Charles in 2023 include UIW on Oct. 21, Northwestern State on Oct. 28 (Homecoming), and HCU on Nov. 11.

Southland road opponents for McNeese include Texas A&M-Commerce on Oct. 7, Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 4, and Lamar on Nov. 18.

Below is McNeese’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 McNeese Football Schedule

09/02 – Tarleton State

09/09 – at Florida

09/16 – at Alcorn State

09/23 – at Eastern Illinois

09/30 – Nicholls*

10/07 – at Texas A&M-Commerce*

10/14 – OFF

10/21 – UIW*

10/28 – Northwestern State*

11/04 – at Southeastern Louisiana*

11/11 – HCU*

11/18 – at Lamar*

* Southland contest.

McNeese finished the 2022 season 4-7 overall and 2-4 in Southland action. The Cowboys are entering their second season under head coach Gary Goff.