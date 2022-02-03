McNeese announces 2022 football schedule

The McNeese Cowboys have announced their 2022 football schedule, which includes six home games and 11 contests overall.

All McNeese home games in 2022 will kickoff at 8:00pm ET / 7:00pm CT.

“The tradition of Cowboy Football has always been kicking off at 7 p.m. in The Hole and that’s what we’re going back to doing,” said McNeese Athletics Director Heath Schroyer. “We’re very excited about it.”

McNeese will open the 2022 season with four consecutive non-conference contests, beginning with back-to-back road tilts at the Montana State Bobcats on Sept. 3 and at the Rice Owls on Sept. 10.

The Cowboys then open their home slate with back-to-back games at Cowboy Stadium in McNeese, La., against the Alcorn State Braves on Sept. 17 and the Mississippi College Choctaws on Sept. 24. The game against the Choctaws was previously unannounced.

The fifth and final non-conference contest for McNeese in 2022 is at home against the Eastern Illinois Panthers on Nov. 5.

McNeese opens Southland Conference action at home on Oct. 1 against Houston Baptist. Other home Southland opponents include Southeastern Louisiana (Oct. 29) and Nicholls (Nov. 12).

The Cowboys will travel to face Southland foes Texas A&M-Commerce (Oct. 15), Nicholls (Oct. 22), and Northwestern State (Nov. 19).

Below is McNeese’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 McNeese Football Schedule

09/03 – at Montana State

09/10 – at Rice

09/17 – Alcorn State

09/24 – Mississippi College

10/01 – Houston Baptist*

10/08 – OFF

10/15 – at Texas A&M-Commerce*

10/22 – at Nicholls*

10/29 – Southeastern Louisiana*

11/05 – Eastern Illinois

11/12 – Nicholls*

11/19 – at Northwestern State*

* Southland Conference contest.

McNeese finished the fall 2021 season 4-7 overall and 3-5 in conference play. The 2022 season will be the first under new head coach Gary Goff.

“I’m thrilled about our 2022 schedule, which includes six home games under the lights,” said Goff. “Returning to our tradition of playing night games in The Hole will make this upcoming season even more exciting. Another key part of the schedule is our opening game on the road at National Champion Runner-Up Montana State, giving us a chance to gauge our program’s standing early on in the season.”