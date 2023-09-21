Maryland adds Villanova to 2024 football schedule

The Maryland Terrapins have added the Villanova Wildcats to their 2024 football schedule, the school announced on Wednesday.

Maryland will host Villanova at SECU Stadium in College Park, Md., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. The game will mark the 12th overall gridiron meeting between the two schools.

Maryland and Villanova first met during the 1970 season. In their most recent matchup in College Park in 2007, the Terrapins defeated the Wildcats 31-14 to extend their advantage in the overall series to 9-2.

The matchup with Villanova next season replaces a previously scheduled home contest against the Toledo Rockets that was slated for Sept. 14 in College Park. Toledo will instead play at the Mississippi State Bulldogs next season, so the Maryland-Toledo matchup has been rescheduled for Sept. 1, 2029.

Villanova, a member of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), also has future football games scheduled against the Penn State Nittany Lions in 2025 and the Louisville Cardinals in 2026.

With the changes, Maryland has completed its non-conference schedule in 2024. The Terrapins will open the season on Aug. 31 at home against the UConn Huskies and will also visit the Virginia Cavaliers on Sept. 14.

Maryland’s Big Ten Conference opponents for 2024 were previously announced, but they may be revised after the addition of Oregon and Washington to the conference.

