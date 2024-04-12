Marshall to play at Wisconsin in 2028

The Marshall Thundering Herd will play at the Wisconsin Badgers in 2028, the school announced on Friday.

Marshall will travel to play Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisc., on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2028. The game will serve as the season-opener for both teams.

“We are thrilled to make the trip to Madison with the Thundering Herd in 2028,” said Marshall Director of Athletics Christian Spears. “These games are awesome experiences for our fans and for our team. As always, we are looking to create some momentum and buzz heading into our SBC season, so we are really excited for this one.”

In their first and only meeting on the gridiron, the Badgers defeated the Thundering Herd, 51-14, in Madison on Sept. 6, 2008.

Other non-conference opponents for Marshall in 2028 include the Ohio Bobcats at home on Sept. 9 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va., and a home tilt against the Central Connecticut Blue Devils on a date to be determined.

Wisconsin now has two of its three non-conference games scheduled for the 2028 season with the addition of Marshall. Two weeks after hosting the Thundering Herd, the Badgers are slated to entertain the Utah Utes in Madison on Sept 16.

Wisconsin’s Big Ten opponents for the 2028 season have already been announced. The Badgers will host Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, and Oregon and will travel to Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, and Washington.

Football Schedules