Marshall adds UAlbany to complete 2023 football schedule

The Marshall Thundering Herd have added the UAlbany Great Danes to their 2023 football schedule, the school announced on Friday.

Marshall will host UAlbany at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va., on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

UAlbany is a member of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Great Danes are slated to open their 2023 schedule in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 26 at home against the Fordham Rams.

In other non-conference action in 2023, Marshall will travel to take on the East Carolina Pirates on Sept. 9, host the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sept. 23, and visit the NC State Wolfpack on Oct. 7.

The announcement of Marshall’s complete 2023 Sun Belt football schedule with dates was also made today. The Thundering Herd will open Sun Belt action on Saturday, Sept. 30 at home against the Old Dominion Monarchs.

Other Sun Belt foes scheduled to visit Joan C. Edwards Stadium in 2023 include James Madison on Oct. 19 (Thurs.), Georgia Southern on Nov. 11, and Arkansas State on Nov. 25.

Marshall will travel to take on Georgia State on Oct. 14, Coastal Carolina on Oct. 28, Appalachian State on Nov. 4, and South Alabama on Nov. 18.

