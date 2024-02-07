Marist announces 2024 football schedule

The Marist Red Foxes have announced their 2024 football schedule, which includes five home games and 11 contests total.

Marist opens the 2024 season on Saturday, Sept. 7 with a non-conference contest at home at Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., against the Georgetown Hoyas. The Red Foxes then travel for back-to-back road games at the Lafayette Leopards on Sept. 14 and the Bucknell Bison on Sept. 21.

Contests against Georgetown and Bucknell were not previously known.

Marist opens Pioneer Football League (PFL) action on Sept. 28 at home against Dayton. Other PFL opponents slated to visit Poughkeepsie in 2024 include St. Thomas on Oct. 12, Valparaiso on Oct. 26 (Homecoming), and Presbyterian on Nov. 16

The Red Foxes will travel to play PFL foes Davidson on Oct. 5, San Diego on Oct. 19, Drake on Nov. 2, and Stetson on Nov. 9.

Marist will not have an open date during the season. Instead, its 2024 schedule will be bookended with open dates during Week 1 (Aug. 31) and Week 13 (Nov. 23).

Below is Marist’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Marist Football Schedule

08/31 – OFF

09/07 – Georgetown

09/14 – at Lafayette

09/21 – at Bucknell

09/28 – Dayton*

10/05 – at Davidson*

10/12 – St. Thomas*

10/19 – at San Diego*

10/26 – Valparaiso*

11/02 – at Drake*

11/09 – at Stetson*

11/16 – Presbyterian*

11/23 – OFF

* Pioneer League contest.

Marist finished the 2023 season 4-7 and 4-4 in Pioneer League action. The Red Foxes will be playing their first season under head coach Mike Willis following the retirement of Jim Parady.