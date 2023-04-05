Marist announces 2023 football schedule

The Marist Red Foxes have announced their 2023 football schedule, which includes five home games and 11 contests total.

Marist opens the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 with a non-conference contest on the road against the Georgetown Hoyas of the Patriot League. The Red Foxes open their home slate two weeks later on Saturday, Sept. 16 with a Pioneer League tilt against Davidson at Tenney Stadium in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

Non-conference action for Marist in 2023 continues into October and November. The Red Foxes will travel to Wien Stadium in New York to square off with Columbia in a previously-unannounced contest on Oct. 7, while the Bucknell Bisons will travel to Poughkeepsie for a season-ending home date on Senior Day at Marist on Nov. 18.

Marist’s remaining slate focuses on PFL action, with a trip to Valparaiso on Saturday, Sept. 23 kicking off road play in the circuit. The Red Foxes also trek to Presbyterian on Oct. 21, St. Thomas on Oct. 28, and Dayton on Nov. 11.

The home ledger resumes on Sept. 30 with a visit from Stetson. Tenney Stadium will also host league contests against San Diego on Oct. 14 and Drake on Nov. 4.

Below is Marist’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Marist Football Schedule

09/02 – at Georgetown

09/09 – OFF

09/16 – Davidson*

09/23 – at Valparaiso*

09/30 – Stetson*

10/07 – at Columbia

10/14 – San Diego*

10/21 – at Presbyterian*

10/28 – at St. Thomas*

11/04 – Drake*

11/11 – at Dayton*

11/18 – Bucknell

* Pioneer League contest.

Marist finished the 2022 season 4-7 and 4-4 in Pioneer League action. The Red Foxes are guided by head coach Jim Parady, who is in his 32nd season at the helm in Poughkeepsie.