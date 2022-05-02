Marist announces 2022 football schedule

The Marist Red Foxes have announced their 2022 football schedule, which features six home games and 11 contests overall.

Marist opens the 2022 season with a non-conference contest at home at Leonidoff Field in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., on Saturday, Sept. 3 against the Georgetown Hoyas. Following an off week, the Red Foxes will host the Columbia Lions in another non-conference matchup on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The third and final non-conference contest for Marist in 2022 is the Bucknell Bison on Saturday, Nov. 19, which will close out the regular-season for Marist.

Pioneer Football League (PFL) play begins for the Red Foxes on Saturday, Sept. 24 on the road against Drake. Marist will also travel to face Stetson (Oct. 8), Butler (Oct. 22), and Morehead State (Nov. 5).

PFL foes scheduled to visit Poughkeepsie in 2022 include St. Thomas (Oct. 1), Dayton (Oct. 15), Presbyterian (Oct. 29), and Valparaiso (Nov. 12).

Below is Marist’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Marist Football Schedule

09/03 – Georgetown

09/10 – OFF

09/17 – Columbia

09/24 – at Drake*

10/01 – St. Thomas*

10/08 – at Stetson*

10/15 – Dayton*

10/22 – at Butler*

10/29 – Presbyterian*

11/05 – at Morehead State*

11/12 – Valparaiso*

11/19 – at Bucknell

* PFL contest.

Marist finished the fall 2021 season 5-5 overall, with a 5-3 mark in the Pioneer Football League. The Red Foxes are entering their 31st season under head coach Jim Parady, who has a 147-157-1 overall record at the school.