MAC football schedule 2023: Early season kickoff times, TV set

The MAC football schedule 2023 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, which features 37 televised games in the first four weeks, including Week Zero.

The season kicks off in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 26 when the Ohio Bobcats travel to square off with the San Diego State Aztecs. The game is slated to kickoff at 7:00pm ET with television coverage on FS1.

Two MAC teams kickoff their seasons on Thursday, Aug. 31. The Western Michigan Broncos host the Saint Francis Red Flash (7:00pm ET, ESPN+), while the Kent State Golden Flash travel to play the UCF Knights (7:00pm ET, FS1).

Three MAC teams are slated to open their seasons on Friday, Sept. 1 — the Eastern Michigan Eagles host the Howard Bison (6:30pm ET, ESPN+), the Miami RedHawks visit the Miami Hurricanes (7:00pm ET, ACCN), and the Central Michigan Chippewas visit the Michigan State Spartans (7:00pm ET, FS1).

The six remaining MAC members kick off their 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 (Akron, Ball State, Buffalo, Bowling Green, Northern Illinois, and Toledo).

Several additional contests involving MAC teams from Sept. 23 through Nov. 25 have also been set for television broadcasts.

The 2023 MAC Football Championship Game at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., will be played on Saturday, Dec. 2. The game will be televised by ESPN at noon ET.

Listed below are the MAC games that have been selected for television as of May 31. All remaining MAC controlled games will be announced 6-12 days prior to the date of the game.

All times Eastern.

Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023

Ohio at San Diego State – 7pm, FS1

Thursday, August 31, 2023

Saint Francis at Western Michigan – 7pm, ESPN+

Kent State at UCF – 7pm, FS1

Friday, Sept. 1, 2023

Howard at Eastern Michigan – 6:30pm, ESPN+

Miami at Miami (FL) – 7pm, ACCN

Central Michigan at Michigan State – 7pm, FS1

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023

Ball State at Kentucky – 12pm, SECN

NIU at Boston College – 12pm, ACCN

Bowling Green at Liberty – 12pm, CBSSN

Akron at Temple – 2pm, ESPN+

LIU at Ohio – 2pm, ESPN+

Buffalo at Wisconsin – 3:30pm, FS1

Toledo at Illinois – 7:30pm, BTN

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023

Ball State at Georgia – 12pm, SECN

New Hampshire at Central Michigan – 1:30pm, ESPN+

Eastern Illinois at Bowling Green – 2pm, ESPN+

Southern Illinois at NIU – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Texas Southern at Toledo – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Miami at UMass – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Kent State at Arkansas – 4pm, SECN

Morgan State at Akron – 6pm, ESPN+

Fordham at Buffalo – 6pm, ESPN+

Ohio at Florida Atlantic – 6pm, ESPN+

Eastern Michigan at Minnesota – 7:30pm, BTN

Western Michigan at Syracuse – TBA

Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023

Iowa State at Ohio – 12pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Liberty at Buffalo – 12pm, CBSSN

Central Connecticut at Kent State – 12pm, ESPN+

Indiana State at Ball State – 2pm, ESPN+

UMass at Eastern Michigan – 2pm, ESPN+

Central Michigan at Notre Dame – 2:30pm, Peacock

Western Michigan at Iowa – 3:30pm, BTN

NIU at Nebraska – 7pm, FS1

Miami at Cincinnati – 7pm, ESPN+

San Jose State at Toledo – 7pm, ESPN+

Akron at Kentucky – 7pm, ESPNU

Bowling Green at Michigan – 7:30pm, BTN

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023

Ohio at Bowling Green – 3:30pm, TV TBA

Western Michigan at Toledo – TBA

Georgia Southern at Ball State – TBA

Central Michigan at South Alabama – TBA

Eastern Michigan at Jacksonville State – TBA

Tulsa at NIU – TBA

Akron at Indiana – TBA

Buffalo at Louisiana – TBA

Delaware State at Miami – TBA

Kent State at Fresno State – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023

NIU at Toledo – 3:30pm, TV TBA

Ball State at Western Michigan – TBA

Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan – TBA

Buffalo at Akron – TBA

Miami at Kent State – TBA

Bowling Green at Georgia Tech – TBA

Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023

Ball State at Eastern Michigan – 3:30pm, TV TBA

NIU at Akron – 3:30pm, TV TBA

Kent State at Ohio, 3:30pm, , TV TBA

Bowling Green at Miami – 3:30pm, TV TBA

Central Michigan at Buffalo – TBA

Toledo at UMass – TBA

Western Michigan at Mississippi State – TBA

Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023

Akron at Central Michigan, 3:30pm, TV TBA

Bowling Green at Buffalo, 3:30pm, TV TBA

Miami at Western Michigan, 3:30pm, TV TBA

Ohio at NIU, 3:30pm, TV TBA

Toledo at Ball State – TBA

Kent State at Eastern Michigan – TBA

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023

Central Michigan at Ball State, 3:30pm, TV TBA

Buffalo at Kent State, 3:30pm, TV TBA

Eastern Michigan at NIU – TBA

Toledo at Miami – TBA

Western Michigan at Ohio – TBA

Akron at Bowling Green – TBA

Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023

Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan – TBA

Miami at Ohio – TBA

Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023

NIU at CMU – 7 or 7:30pm, ESPN2/ESPNU

Buffalo at Toledo – 7 or 7:30pm, ESPN2/ESPNU

Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023

Ball State at BGSU – 7 or 7:30pm, ESPN2/ESPNU

Kent State at Akron – 7 or 7:30pm, ESPN2/ESPNU

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023

Ball State at NIU – 7 or 7:30pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN

CMU at WMU – 7 or 7:30pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN

Ohio at Buffalo – 7 or 7:30pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023

EMU at Toledo – 7 or 7:30pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN

Akron at Miami – 7 or 7:30pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN

BGSU at Kent State – 7 or 7:30pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023

Toledo at Bowling Green – 7pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN

Western Michigan at NIU – 7pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN

Akron at Eastern Michigan – 7pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023

Central Michigan at Ohio – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU

Buffalo at Miami – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU

Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023

Kent State at Ball State – TBA

Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023

EMU at Buffalo – 7 or 7:30pm, ESPN2/ESPNU

BGSU at WMU – 7 or 7:30pm, ESPN2/ESPNU

Friday, Nov. 24, 2023

Toledo at Central Michigan – 12pm, ESPNU/CBSSN

Ohio at Akron – 12pm, ESPNU/CBSSN

Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023

NIU at Kent State – TBA

Miami at Ball State – TBA

Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023

MAC Championship Game – 12pm, ESPN

Ford Field, Detroit, Mich.

