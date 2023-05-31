MAC football schedule 2023: Early season kickoff times, TV set

The MAC football schedule 2023 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, which features 37 televised games in the first four weeks, including Week Zero.
The season kicks off in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 26 when the Ohio Bobcats travel to square off with the San Diego State Aztecs. The game is slated to kickoff at 7:00pm ET with television coverage on FS1.
Two MAC teams kickoff their seasons on Thursday, Aug. 31. The Western Michigan Broncos host the Saint Francis Red Flash (7:00pm ET, ESPN+), while the Kent State Golden Flash travel to play the UCF Knights (7:00pm ET, FS1).
Three MAC teams are slated to open their seasons on Friday, Sept. 1 — the Eastern Michigan Eagles host the Howard Bison (6:30pm ET, ESPN+), the Miami RedHawks visit the Miami Hurricanes (7:00pm ET, ACCN), and the Central Michigan Chippewas visit the Michigan State Spartans (7:00pm ET, FS1).
The six remaining MAC members kick off their 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 (Akron, Ball State, Buffalo, Bowling Green, Northern Illinois, and Toledo).
Several additional contests involving MAC teams from Sept. 23 through Nov. 25 have also been set for television broadcasts.
The 2023 MAC Football Championship Game at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., will be played on Saturday, Dec. 2. The game will be televised by ESPN at noon ET.
Listed below are the MAC games that have been selected for television as of May 31. All remaining MAC controlled games will be announced 6-12 days prior to the date of the game.
MAC football schedule 2023: Early season kickoff times, TV
All times Eastern.
Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023
Ohio at San Diego State – 7pm, FS1
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Saint Francis at Western Michigan – 7pm, ESPN+
Kent State at UCF – 7pm, FS1
Friday, Sept. 1, 2023
Howard at Eastern Michigan – 6:30pm, ESPN+
Miami at Miami (FL) – 7pm, ACCN
Central Michigan at Michigan State – 7pm, FS1
Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023
Ball State at Kentucky – 12pm, SECN
NIU at Boston College – 12pm, ACCN
Bowling Green at Liberty – 12pm, CBSSN
Akron at Temple – 2pm, ESPN+
LIU at Ohio – 2pm, ESPN+
Buffalo at Wisconsin – 3:30pm, FS1
Toledo at Illinois – 7:30pm, BTN
Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023
Ball State at Georgia – 12pm, SECN
New Hampshire at Central Michigan – 1:30pm, ESPN+
Eastern Illinois at Bowling Green – 2pm, ESPN+
Southern Illinois at NIU – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Texas Southern at Toledo – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Miami at UMass – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Kent State at Arkansas – 4pm, SECN
Morgan State at Akron – 6pm, ESPN+
Fordham at Buffalo – 6pm, ESPN+
Ohio at Florida Atlantic – 6pm, ESPN+
Eastern Michigan at Minnesota – 7:30pm, BTN
Western Michigan at Syracuse – TBA
Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023
Iowa State at Ohio – 12pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Liberty at Buffalo – 12pm, CBSSN
Central Connecticut at Kent State – 12pm, ESPN+
Indiana State at Ball State – 2pm, ESPN+
UMass at Eastern Michigan – 2pm, ESPN+
Central Michigan at Notre Dame – 2:30pm, Peacock
Western Michigan at Iowa – 3:30pm, BTN
NIU at Nebraska – 7pm, FS1
Miami at Cincinnati – 7pm, ESPN+
San Jose State at Toledo – 7pm, ESPN+
Akron at Kentucky – 7pm, ESPNU
Bowling Green at Michigan – 7:30pm, BTN
Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023
Ohio at Bowling Green – 3:30pm, TV TBA
Western Michigan at Toledo – TBA
Georgia Southern at Ball State – TBA
Central Michigan at South Alabama – TBA
Eastern Michigan at Jacksonville State – TBA
Tulsa at NIU – TBA
Akron at Indiana – TBA
Buffalo at Louisiana – TBA
Delaware State at Miami – TBA
Kent State at Fresno State – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023
NIU at Toledo – 3:30pm, TV TBA
Ball State at Western Michigan – TBA
Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan – TBA
Buffalo at Akron – TBA
Miami at Kent State – TBA
Bowling Green at Georgia Tech – TBA
Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023
Ball State at Eastern Michigan – 3:30pm, TV TBA
NIU at Akron – 3:30pm, TV TBA
Kent State at Ohio, 3:30pm, , TV TBA
Bowling Green at Miami – 3:30pm, TV TBA
Central Michigan at Buffalo – TBA
Toledo at UMass – TBA
Western Michigan at Mississippi State – TBA
Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023
Akron at Central Michigan, 3:30pm, TV TBA
Bowling Green at Buffalo, 3:30pm, TV TBA
Miami at Western Michigan, 3:30pm, TV TBA
Ohio at NIU, 3:30pm, TV TBA
Toledo at Ball State – TBA
Kent State at Eastern Michigan – TBA
Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023
Central Michigan at Ball State, 3:30pm, TV TBA
Buffalo at Kent State, 3:30pm, TV TBA
Eastern Michigan at NIU – TBA
Toledo at Miami – TBA
Western Michigan at Ohio – TBA
Akron at Bowling Green – TBA
Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023
Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan – TBA
Miami at Ohio – TBA
Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023
NIU at CMU – 7 or 7:30pm, ESPN2/ESPNU
Buffalo at Toledo – 7 or 7:30pm, ESPN2/ESPNU
Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023
Ball State at BGSU – 7 or 7:30pm, ESPN2/ESPNU
Kent State at Akron – 7 or 7:30pm, ESPN2/ESPNU
Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023
Ball State at NIU – 7 or 7:30pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN
CMU at WMU – 7 or 7:30pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN
Ohio at Buffalo – 7 or 7:30pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN
Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023
EMU at Toledo – 7 or 7:30pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN
Akron at Miami – 7 or 7:30pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN
BGSU at Kent State – 7 or 7:30pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN
Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023
Toledo at Bowling Green – 7pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN
Western Michigan at NIU – 7pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN
Akron at Eastern Michigan – 7pm, ESPN2/U/CBSSN
Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023
Central Michigan at Ohio – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU
Buffalo at Miami – 7pm, ESPN2/ESPNU
Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023
Kent State at Ball State – TBA
Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023
EMU at Buffalo – 7 or 7:30pm, ESPN2/ESPNU
BGSU at WMU – 7 or 7:30pm, ESPN2/ESPNU
Friday, Nov. 24, 2023
Toledo at Central Michigan – 12pm, ESPNU/CBSSN
Ohio at Akron – 12pm, ESPNU/CBSSN
Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023
NIU at Kent State – TBA
Miami at Ball State – TBA
Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023
MAC Championship Game – 12pm, ESPN
Ford Field, Detroit, Mich.
