Louisville announces future football schedule changes, FCS additions

The Louisville Cardinals have announced several future football schedule changes as well as two Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponent additions.

Below are the future schedule changes, which involve Richmond, USF, VMI, and Notre Dame:

Richmond

Louisville’s home game against the Richmond Spiders in 2027 has been pushed back one week from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11 that season.

USF

The Cardinals were previously scheduled to travel to Tampa, Fla., to take on the USF Bulls on Aug. 31, 2024. The contest has been rescheduled for Sept. 4, 2027.

VMI

Louisville’s home contest against the VMI Keydets on Sept. 14, 2024 has been rescheduled for Sept. 8, 2029.

Notre Dame

Louisville was previously scheduled to travel to play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Nov. 7, 2026. That contest has been moved up two seasons and will now take place on Sept. 28, 2024.

—

Louisville also announced on Wednesday the addition of two future games against FCS opponents. The Cardinals will host the Austin Peay Governors on Aug. 31, 2024 and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on Sept. 7, 2030 at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky.

With the changes, Louisville’s non-conference schedule for the 2024 season now begins with Austin Peay at home. The Cardinals will also host the Indiana Hoosiers on Sept. 7, play at Notre Dame on Sept. 28, as previously mentioned, and then travel to face the in-state rival Kentucky Wildcats on Nov. 30.

Future Louisville Football Schedules