Louisville adds Murray State to 2028 football schedule

The Louisville Cardinals have added the Murray State Racers to their 2028 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the game contract with the University of Louisville was obtained from Murray State University via a state open records request.

Louisville will host the Murray State Racers at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2028. The Cardinals will pay the Racers a $535,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.

Louisville and Murray State first met on the gridiron in 1927 and last played during the 2017 season. The Cardinals defeated the Racers in that contest, 55-10, to extend their advantage in the overall series to 14-6.

The two schools are scheduled to meet this season on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 in Louisville. The game will be televised by the ACC Network at 7:30pm ET.

On July 1, 2023, Murray State officially joins the Missouri Valley Football Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Racers are ending their membership with the Ohio Valley Conference, which currently has a football partnership with the Big South Conference.

Murray State is the third scheduled non-conference opponent for Louisville in 2028. The Cardinals are currently scheduled to open the season at the Texas A&M Aggies on Sept. 2 and will close the regular-season on the road against the in-state rival Kentucky Wildcats on Nov. 25.

Louisville is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for Murray State for the 2028 season.

