Louisville adds Jacksonville State to 2024 football schedule

The Louisville Cardinals have added the Jacksonville State Gamecocks to their 2024 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with Jacksonville State University was obtained from the University of Louisville via a state public records request. The contract was executed on Oct. 30, 2023.

Louisville will host Jacksonville State at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. The Cardinals will pay the Gamecocks a $1 million guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

The 2024 Louisville-Jacksonville State game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Jacksonville State is playing their first season in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) as a member of Conference USA. The Gamecocks officially moved up from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) on July 1 after competing in the ASUN Conference last season.

Louisville was previously scheduled to host the Indiana Hoosiers on Sept. 7, 2024, but the Hoosiers canceled that contest following a mutual cancellation of their 2025 contest in Bloomington, Ind.

The addition of Jacksonville State tentatively completes Louisville’s non-conference schedule for the 2024 season. The Cardinals are scheduled to open the season at home against the Austin Peay Governors on Aug. 31. Louisville is also slated to visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sept. 28 and the in-state rival Kentucky Wildcats on Nov. 30.

Jacksonville State has also tentatively completed its non-conference schedule in 2024 with the addition of the road contest at Louisville. The Gamecocks are scheduled to open the season at home against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Aug. 31 and, after visiting Louisville, will travel to take on the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Sept. 14 before hosting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Sept. 21.

