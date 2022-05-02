LIU Sharks release 2022 football schedule

The LIU Sharks have released their 2022 football schedule, according to a report by @FCS_STATS.

LIU opens the 2022 season with four consecutive non-conference contests, beginning on Saturday, Sept. 3 on the road against the Toledo Rockets. The Sharks then host the Villanova Wildcats at Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium in Brookville, N.Y., on Sept. 10 before returning to the road to play the Kent State Golden Flashes on Sept. 17.

The Sharks wrap up non-conference action at home against the Bryant Bulldogs on Sept. 24.

Northeast Conference (NEC) play for the Sharks begins on Saturday, Oct. 1 on the road against Merrimack. LIU will also travel to face Wagner on Oct. 22, Duquesne on Oct. 29, and Sacred Heart on Nov. 19.

NEC foes scheduled to visit Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium in 2022 include Saint Francis U. on Oct. 15, Central Connecticut on Nov. 5, and Stonehill on Nov. 12.

Below is LIU’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 LIU Football Schedule

09/03 – at Toledo

09/10 – Villanova

09/17 – at Kent State

09/24 – Bryant

10/01 – at Merrimack*

10/08 – OFF

10/15 – Saint Francis U.*

10/22 – at Wagner*

10/29 – at Duquesne*

11/05 – Central Connecticut*

11/12 – Stonehill*

11/19 – at Sacred Heart*

* NEC contest.

LIU finished the fall 2021 season 2-8 overall, with a 2-5 mark in NEC action. The Sharks are entering their first season under head coach Ron Cooper, who spent the previous season as a senior analyst with the Alabama Crimson Tide.