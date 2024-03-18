Lindenwood announces 2024 football schedule

The Lindenwood Lions have announced their 2024 football schedule, which includes six home games and 12 contests overall.

Lindenwood moved up to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) from Division II in 2022 and currently competes in the Big South-OVC Football Association.

The Lions are scheduled to open the 2024 season with a non-conference game on the road against the Kansas Jayhawks on Thursday, Aug. 29. The following week on Saturday, Sept. 7, Lindenwood opens its home slate at Harlen C. Hunter Stadium in St. Charles, Mo., against the Central Arkansas Bears.

Lindenwood will play two more non-conference games to wrap up that portion of its schedule. The Lions will visit the Missouri State Bears on Sept. 14 before hosting the St. Thomas Tommies on Sept. 21.

Big South-OVC action for Lindenwood in 2024 begins on the road at Eastern Illinois on Sept. 28. The Lions will also travel to play Gardner-Webb on Oct. 19, Tennessee Tech on Nov. 2, and UT Martin on Nov. 23.

Conference foes slated to visit Harlen C. Hunter Stadium include Tennessee State on Oct. 5, Charleston Southern on Oct. 12, Western Illinois on Oct. 26, and Southeast Missouri on Nov. 9.

Below is Lindenwood’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Lindenwood Football Schedule

08/29 – at Kansas

09/07 – Central Arkansas

09/14 – at Missouri State

09/21 – St. Thomas

09/28 – at Eastern Illinois*

10/05 – Tennessee State*

10/12 – Charleston Southern*

10/19 – at Gardner-Webb*

10/26 – Western Illinois*

11/02 – at Tennessee Tech*

11/09 – Southeast Missouri*

11/16 – OFF

11/23 – at UT Martin*

* Big South-OVC contest.

Lindenwood finished the 2023 season 3-7 overall and 1-5 in Big South-OVC play. The Lions are led by head coach Jed Stugart, who has a 36-31 overall record in his six seasons at the school.