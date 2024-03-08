Liberty, James Madison add four games to future football series

The Liberty Flames and James Madison Dukes have added four games to their future home-and-home football series, both schools announced on Friday.

Liberty and James Madison previously announced a home-and-home series that is scheduled to be played on Sept. 16, 2033 at JMU’s Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Va., and on Sept. 17, 2034 at Liberty’s Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Va.

Today’s announcement adds four games to the series, which will bring the total number of future games scheduled between the two Virginia schools to six. Liberty will host James Madison in Lynchburg on Sept. 20, 2025 and Sept. 11, 2032 and will travel to face JMU in Harrisonburg on Sept. 5, 2026 and Sept. 6, 2031 at JMU.

Liberty and James Madison first met on the gridiron in 1980 and have played a total of 18 contests. In their most recent contest in 2014, the Flames defeated the Dukes 26-21 in Harrisonburg, but the Dukes still lead the overall series 12-6.

Both schools previously competed in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), but have since moved up to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). Liberty is a member of Conference USA, while James Madison competes in the Sun Belt Conference.

Liberty-James Madison Series

– Sept. 20, 2025 at Liberty

– Sept. 5, 2026 at James Madison

– Sept. 6, 2031 at James Madison

– Sept. 11, 2032 at Liberty

– Sept. 17, 2033 at James Madison

– Sept. 16, 2034 at Liberty

