Liberty announces five-year media rights extension with ESPN

Liberty University announced Monday a five-year media rights extension with ESPN, the Lynchburg News & Advance reported.

Damien Sordelett reported the announcement, which includes news of at least one Flames tilt airing over an ESPN linear network during each year of the agreement.

Liberty announces it has signed a five-year extension with ESPN for exclusive media rights to the Flames’ home football games. Deal guarantees at least one home game each season on a linear network. — Damien Sordelett (@DamienSordelett) July 26, 2021

The agreement also allows for the network to choose one additional non-Saturday contest to air over its networks.

“We are pleased to continue to showcase Liberty home football games exclusively on ESPN platforms in the years ahead through this multi-year extension of our rights agreement which began in 2018. The recent success of the Flames has made them one of the more intriguing programs in college football the past few seasons.” said Dan Margulis, senior director of programming and acquisitions, ESPN.

“We are extremely grateful to have such a strong relationship with ESPN,” said Liberty Director of Athletics Ian McCaw. “ESPN platforms afford Liberty the best opportunity to tell our story of the fastest rising college football program in the country to Flames Nation and beyond.”

During Liberty’s 2020 season, ESPN elevated three of the Flames’ six home telecasts to linear networks (Sept. 26 vs. FIU on ESPNU, Oct. 10 vs. ULM on ESPN2 and Nov. 14 vs. Western Carolina on ESPNU).

Future Liberty Football Schedules