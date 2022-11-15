Lehigh releases 2023 football schedule

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks have released their 2023 football schedule, which features games against Villanova and Cornell.

Lehigh published their 2023 football schedule within the game notes for their Saturday contest against Lafayette. Non-conference games against Villanova, Merrimack, and Monmouth were previously unannounced.

Lehigh is scheduled to open the 2023 season with a non-conference game at home against the Villanova Wildcats on Sept. 2 at Goodman Stadium in Bethlehem, Pa. The Mountain Hawks then travel to take on Merrimack on Sept. 9 before returning home to host Cornell on Sept. 16.

Consecutive road contests are up next for the Mountain Hawks as they will visit Dartmouth on Sept. 23 and Monmouth on Sept. 30, which will close out the non-conference portion of their schedule.

Lehigh begins Patriot League play in 2023 on the road at Fordham on Oct. 7. Other road league opponents include Bucknell (Oct. 21) and Colgate (Nov. 11).

Patriot League opponents scheduled to visit Goodman Stadium in 2023 include Georgetown (Oct. 14), Holy Cross (Nov. 4), and Lafayette (Nov. 18).

Below is Lehigh’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, which is subject to change:

2023 Lehigh Football Schedule

09/02 – Villanova

09/09 – at Merrimack

09/16 – Cornell

09/23 – at Dartmouth

09/30 – at Monmouth

10/07 – at Fordham*

10/14 – Georgetown*

10/21 – at Bucknell*

10/28 – OFF

11/04 – Holy Cross*

11/11 – at Colgate*

11/18 – Lafayette*

* Patriot League contest.

Lehigh is currently 2-8 overall and 2-3 in Patriot League action this season. The Mountain Hawks wrap up the 2022 campaign with the 158th Meeting of The Rivalry on Saturday at home against Lafayette (12:30pm ET, SEN/ESPN+).