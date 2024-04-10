Lehigh announces 2024 football schedule

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks have announced their 2024 football schedule, which includes six home games and 11 contests overall.

Lehigh is scheduled to open the 2024 season on Friday, Aug. 30 on the road against the Army Black Knights. The following week on Saturday, Sept. 7, Lehigh opens its home slate at Goodman Stadium in Bethlehem, Pa., against the Wagner Seahawks.

The Mountain Hawks travel again on Sept. 14 to take on the LIU Sharks before returning to Bethlehem on Sept. 21 to host the Princeton Tigers for Family Weekend.

Lehigh begins Patriot League play in 2024 at home against Bucknell on Sept. 28. Following two consecutive open dates, Lehigh closes out the non-conference portion of its schedule on the road against the Yale Bulldogs on Oct. 19.

The remainder of Lehigh’s 2024 football schedule is all Patriot League action — vs. Fordham on Oct. 26, at Georgetown on Nov. 2, at Holy Cross on Nov. 9, vs. Colgate on Nov. 16, and vs. Lafayette on Nov. 23.

Below is Lehigh’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, which is subject to change:

2024 Lehigh Football Schedule

08/30 – at Army

09/07 – Wagner

09/14 – at LIU

09/21 – Princeton

09/28 – Bucknell*

10/05 – OFF

10/12 – OFF

10/19 – at Yale

10/26 – Fordham*

11/02 – at Georgetown*

11/09 – at Holy Cross*

11/16 – Colgate *

11/23 – Lafayette*

* Patriot League contest.

Lehigh finished the 2023 season 2-9 overall and 1-5 in Patriot League action. The Mountain Hawks are entering their fifth season under head coach Tom Gilmore, who has a 9-27 overall record at the school.