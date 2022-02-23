Lehigh announces 2022 football schedule

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks have announced their 2022 football schedule, which features games against Princeton and Cornell.

Lehigh is scheduled to open the 2022 season with back-to-back games on the road against the Villanova Wildcats on Sept. 3 and the Georgetown Hoyas on Sept. 10, the latter being their first Patriot League contest of the season.

The Mountain Hawks will open their home schedule with a non-conference game against the Richmond Spiders at Goodman Stadium in Bethlehem, Pa., on Sept. 17.

Lehigh then travels to face the Princeton Tigers on Sept. 24 before returning to Bethlehem to host back-to-back games against the Monmouth Hawks on Oct. 1 and the Fordham Rams on Oct. 8.

A road trip to take on the Cornell Big Red is next on Oct. 15, which is followed by a home tilt against the Bucknell Bison on Oct. 22.

Lehigh’s only open date of the season falls on Oct. 29.

The November slate for Lehigh begins on Nov. 5 with a trip to face the Holy Cross Crusaders and then a home contest against the Colgate Raiders on Nov. 12.

Lehigh will wrap up their 2022 schedule with the 158th Meeting of the Rivalry on the road against the Lafayette Leopards on Nov. 19.

Below is Lehigh’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Lehigh Football Schedule

09/03 – at Villanova

09/10 – at Georgetown*

09/17 – Richmond

09/24 – at Princeton

10/01 – Monmouth

10/08 – Fordham*

10/15 – at Cornell

10/22 – Bucknell*

10/29 – OFF

11/05 – at Holy Cross*

11/12 – Colgate*

11/19 – at Lafayette*

* Patriot League contest.

Lehigh finished the fall 2021 campaign 3-8 overall and 3-3 in Patriot League action. The Mountain Hawks defeated Lafayette 17-10 in the 157th Meeting of The Rivalry to close out the season.