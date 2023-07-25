Lamar, Sacramento State schedule football series for 2025, 2026

The Lamar Cardinals and the Sacramento State Hornets have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the athletic contest agreement with California State University, Sacramento was obtained from Lamar University via a state public records request.

In the first game of the series, Lamar will host Sacramento State at Provost Umphrey Stadium in Beaumont, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. The series will conclude the following season when the Cardinals travel to take on the Hornets at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026.

Lamar, a member of the Southland Conference, and Sacramento State, a member of the Big Sky Conference, have never squared off on the gridiron in their history.

Sacramento State is the fourth scheduled non-conference opponent for Lamar in 2025. The Cardinals are scheduled to open the season on the road against the North Texas Mean Green on Aug. 30. Lamar is also slated to visit the Texas Southern Tigers on Sept. 13 and will host the Central Arkansas Bears two weeks later on Sept. 27.

Lamar’s 2026 non-conference schedule also includes a road game at the Idaho Vandals on Sept. 12.

Lamar is the second known opponent for Sacramento State’s non-conference slate in 2025. The Hornets are also scheduled to visit the Nevada Wolf Pack on Sept. 6.

Sacramento State is currently scheduled to open the 2026 season with consecutive games on the road against the Oregon State Beavers on Sept. 5 and the Fresno State Bulldogs on Sept. 12.

Football Schedules