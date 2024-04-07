Lafayette announces 2024 football schedule

The Lafayette Leopards have announced their 2024 football schedule, which includes five home games and 12 contests total.

Lafayette will open the 2024 season on the road against the Buffalo Bulls at UB Stadium in Buffalo, N.Y., on Thursday, Aug. 29. The non-conference tilt is scheduled to kickoff at 6:00pm ET.

In addition to Buffalo, Lafayette will play five other non-conference contests in 2024. The Leopards are scheduled to travel to take on the Monmouth Hawks of the Coastal Athletic Association on Sept. 7 and the Columbia Lions of the Ivy League on Sept. 21.

Lafayette is slated to open their home schedule at Fisher Stadium in Easton, Pa., on Sept. 14 against the Marist Red Foxes of the Pioneer Football League. The Leopards will also host the Sacred Heart Pioneers, an FCS Independent this season, on Oct. 19 and the Stonehill Skyhawks of the Northeast Conference on Nov. 16.

In Patriot League action in 2024, Lafayette is scheduled to host the Georgetown Hoyas on Oct. 12 and the Holy Cross Crusaders on Oct. 26.

Lafayette is scheduled to travel to face Patriot League foes Fordham on Oct. 5, Bucknell on Nov. 2, Colgate on Nov. 9, and Lehigh on Nov. 23. This will mark the second consecutive season the Lafayette has visited Lehigh.

Below is Lafayette’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Lafayette Football Schedule

08/29 – at Buffalo

09/07 – at Monmouth

09/14 – Marist

09/21 – at Columbia

09/28 – OFF

10/05 – at Fordham*

10/12 – Georgetown*

10/19 – Sacred Heart

10/26 – Holy Cross*

11/02 – at Bucknell*

11/09 – at Colgate*

11/16 – Stonehill

11/23 – at Lehigh*

* Patriot League contest.

Lafayette won the Patriot League title last season with a 5-1 record. The Leopards advanced to the FCS Playoffs where they dropped a first-round road contest at the Delaware Blue Hens, 36-34, and finished the season 9-3 overall.