Kennesaw State, Charleston Southern schedule 2022-23 football series

The Kennesaw State Owls and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract between the two schools was obtained from Kennesaw State University via a state open records request.

The series will begin with Kennesaw State hosting Charleston Southern at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. The Owls will then travel to take on the Buccaneers at Buccaneer Field in Charleston, S.C., on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

Kennesaw State and Charleston Southern first met on the gridiron in 2015 and have played five times overall. The Buccaneers have won two consecutive games in the series, but the Owls still hold a 3-2 advantage.

Charleston Southern is a full member of the Big South Conference, while Kennesaw State is currently an associate member of the Big South Conference for football. The remainder of the Owls’ athletic programs compete in the ASUN conference.

With the ASUN conference adding football beginning in 2022, the fall 2021 season will be the last for Kennesaw State in the Big South. A second Big South associate member, North Alabama, will also begin play in the ASUN next fall.

Kennesaw State is scheduled to open the fall 2021 season at home on Thursday, Sept. 2 against the Reinhardt Eagles. Charleston Southern, off in Week 1, opens their season on Saturday, Sept. 11 on the road against The Citadel Bulldogs.

