Kansas, Fresno State make another change to future football series

The Kansas Jayhawks and Fresno State Bulldogs have made an additional change to their future football series, according to a document obtained by FBSchedules.com.

Kansas and Fresno State originally scheduled a three-game football series back in 2020, which is still slated to begin at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas, on Aug. 23, 2025, which is Week Zero that season.

The second game of the series was initially scheduled to be played at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, Calif., on Aug. 25, 2029 (Week Zero). However, that contest was rescheduled two years ago and is now slated to be contested on Sept. 14, 2030 in Fresno.

Per a copy of the second amendment to the original football competition agreement obtained from the University of Kansas, the third and final game of the series has also undergone a date change. Initially slated for Aug. 23, 2031, which is Week Zero that season, the series will now conclude in Lawrence three weeks later on Sept. 13, 2031.

Kansas and Fresno State have never squared off on the gridiron in their history.

Kansas is 3-0 so far this season, but has not yet cracked the Top 25 in either the AP or Coaches Poll. The Jayhawks have recorded victories over Missouri State at home, 48-17, Illinois at home, 34-23, and Nevada on the road, 31-24.

Fresno State is also undefeated so far this season (3-0) after defeating Purdue on the road, 39-35, Eastern Washington at home, 34-31 (2OT), and Arizona State on the road, 29-0.

Football Schedules