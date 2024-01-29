Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers to meet in Super Bowl LVIII

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will meet in Super Bowl LVIII after each team won their respective conference championship games on Sunday.

In the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs went on the road and upset the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens, 17-10, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to victory after completing 30-of-39 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. Tight end Travis Kelce led all receivers with 11 receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown. On the ground, Isiah Pacheco led the Chiefs with 24 carries for 68 yards and one touchdown.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore’s quarterback, completed 20-of-37 passes for 272 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the loss. He also led the Ravens’ rushing attack with 54 yards on eight carries.

After the 49ers found themselves down 24-7 at the half in the NFC Championship Game, quarterback Brock Purdy led a second-half comeback to defeat the Detroit Lions, 34-31, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Purdy completed 20-of-31 passes for 267 yards with a touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk.

Running back Christian McCaffrey led the rushing attack for San Francisco with 90 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns. Elijah Mitchell also punched in a touchdown in the winning effort.

Detroit quarterback Jared Goff finished the evening with 273 yards and a touchdown on 25 completions (41 attempts). The Lions’ receiving corps was led by tight end Sam LaPorta with nine receptions for 97 yards and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown with seven receptions for 87 yards. Jameson Williams recorded the only receiving touchdown for the Lions.

Lions running back David Montgomery amassed 93 yards on 15 carries, including a touchdown, in the loss.

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will now meet in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will be televised by CBS at 6:30pm ET.

NFL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

(Full Schedule)

* All times Eastern.

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024

AFC Championship Game

Chiefs 17, Ravens 10

NFC Championship Game

Lions 31, 49ers 34

SUPER BOWL LVIII

Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 | 6:30pm ET | CBS

49ers v Chiefs

Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, Nevada

