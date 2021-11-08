Kansas adds Tennessee Tech to 2022 football schedule

The Kansas Jayhawks have added the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles to their 2022 football schedule, according to Kansas’ official athletics website.

Kansas will host Tennessee Tech at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Tennessee Tech, located in Cookeville, Tenn., is a member of the Ohio Valley Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Golden Eagles are 3-6 overall and 1-3 in conference play so far this season.

With the addition of Tennessee Tech, Kansas has completed their non-conference football schedule for the 2022 season. The Jayhawks’ slate also includes games on the road against the Houston Cougars on Sept. 17 and at home against the Duke Blue Devils on Sept. 24.

In Big 12 action in 2022, Kansas is scheduled to host Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Texas, and TCU and travel to play Baylor, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, and West Virginia.

Kansas is the second known non-conference opponent for Tennessee Tech next season. The Golden Eagles are also scheduled to host the North Carolina Central Eagles in Cookeville on Nov. 19.

