Kansas adds Colgate to 2029 football schedule

The Kansas Jayhawks have added the Colgate Raiders to their 2029 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with Colgate University was obtained from the University of Kansas via a state public records request.

Kansas will host the Colgate Raiders at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas, during Week 1 of the 2028 season (either Aug. 30, Aug. 31, or Sept. 1). The Jayhawks will pay the Raiders a $475,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

The 2029 Kansas-Colgate contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Colgate is a member of the Patriot League in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Raiders finished the 2022 season 3-8 overall and 2-4 in Patriot League action.

With the addition of Colgate, Kansas has tentatively completed its non-conference schedule for the 2029 season. After opening against Colgate, the Jayhawks are slated to travel to take on the Virginia Cavaliers on Sept. 8 before returning home to Lawrence to host the Nevada Wolf Pack on Sept. 15.

Kansas is the first known non-conference opponent for Colgate’s 2029 football schedule.

Colgate now has three future games scheduled against Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents. The Raiders are also slated to visit the Akron Zips in 2024 and the Colorado Buffaloes in 2027.

Football Schedules