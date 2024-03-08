James Madison adds Wagner to 2026 football schedule

The James Madison Dukes have added the Wagner Seahawks to their 2026 football schedule, according to an announcement on Friday.

James Madison will host Wagner at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Va., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Wagner is a member of the Northeast Conference (NEC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Seahawks finished the 2023 season 4-7 overall and 3-4 in NEC action.

James Madison also announced on Friday the addition of four future games against the Liberty Flames. That announcement included a game in 2026, which along with the Wagner contest, completes James Madison’s non-conference football schedule for that season.

The Dukes will open the 2026 season with consecutive games at home against the Liberty Flames on Sept. 5 and Wagner Seahawks on Sept. 12. JMU will also visit the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sept. 26 and the UConn Huskies on Nov. 14.

James Madison is scheduled to play its 2024 Spring football game on Saturday, April 20 at Bridgeforth Stadium. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 2:30pm ET.

The Dukes are slated to open the 2024 season on Saturday, Aug. 31 on the road versus the Charlotte 49ers.

