Jackson State announces 2024 football schedule

The Jackson State Tigers have announced their 2024 football schedule, which features five home games and one neutral-site contest.

Jackson State opens the 2024 season on Saturday, Aug. 31 on the road against the ULM Warhawks. The following week on Sept. 7, JSU opens its home schedule at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., against the Lane College Dragons, which was previously unannounced.

Jackson State, a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), will next play consecutive non-conference contests against fellow SWAC members. The Tigers will host the Southern Jaguars on Sept. 14 before traveling to face the Grambling State Tigers on Sept. 21.

JSU opens Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play on the road on Sept. 28 against the Texas Southern Tigers. Jackson State will also travel to play SWAC contests at Bethune-Cookman on Oct. 26, at Alabama State on Nov. 16, and at Alcorn State on Nov. 23.

SWAC foes scheduled to visit Jackson in 2024 include Florida A&M on Oct. 19, Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 2 (Homecoming), and Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 9. JSU will also host Alabama A&M on Oct. 5 in the Gulf Coast Challenge at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala.

Below is Jackson State’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Jackson State Football Schedule

08/31 – at ULM

09/07 – Lane College

09/14 – Southern

09/21 – at Grambling State

09/28 – at Texas Southern*

10/05 – Alabama A&M* (in Mobile, AL)

10/12 – OFF

10/19 – Florida A&M*

10/26 – at Bethune-Cookman*

11/02 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff*

11/09 – Mississippi Valley State*

11/16 – at Alabama State*

11/23 – at Alcorn State*

* SWAC contest.

Jackson State finished the 2023 season 7-4 overall and 5-3 in SWAC play. It was the first season for the Tigers under head coach Thomas “T.C.” Taylor, who played at JSU from 1998 through 2001.